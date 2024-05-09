Kopech registered a save against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning.

Kopech had a relatively easy time closing things out with a three-run lead Wednesday -- though he gave up a one-out infield single, the right-hander got the next batter to ground into a game-ending double play. It was the third save of the season for Kopech, though his most recent save prior to Wednesday came all the way back on April 9. Four different pitchers have notched a save for the White Sox this season, but Kopech appears to be the team's primary closer, as he's the only one among the four with multiple save conversions.