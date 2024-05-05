Kopech (1-3) threw a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one walk and striking out one to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Kopech entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 5-5. He struggled with his control -- he hit a batter in addition to the free pass he issued -- but ultimately escaped for this third scoreless effort in his last four appearances. Despite a shaky start to the season, Kopech remains the White Sox's primary option in the highest leverage, and often save situations.