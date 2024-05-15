Kopech allowed two walks and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Kopech entered the game in the ninth inning with a four-run lead and successfully closed out the game. It was his first appearance since May 9, and he struggled with his control, walking a pair and also throwing a pair of wild pitches. Despite being shaky in this appearance, Kopech has now allowed only one earned across his last 7.1 innings.