Kopech struck out the side without allowing a baserunner Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Kopech entered the game in the ninth inning and was tasked with protecting a five-run lead. He needed only 15 pitches to end the game, and he racked up seven called strikes without generating a whiff. After a shaky start to the season, Kopech now has six consecutive scoreless appearances, maintaining an 8:5 K:BB across 6.1 frames in that span.