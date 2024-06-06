Kopech (1-6) allowed a solo home run to the only batter he faced, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cubs.

Kopech was taken deep by Mike Tauchman as the Cubs won in walk-off fashion. It's been tough sledding for Kopech lately -- he's allowed five runs (four earned) over his last 2.2 innings, taking the loss in three of his last four appearances. The right-hander is now at a 4.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 25.2 innings while adding five saves, a hold and two blown saves. If he continues to struggle, Kopech could eventually lose his high-leverage role, though the White Sox's poor play overall has made it difficult for any of the team's relievers to put up saves.