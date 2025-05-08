Kopech (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kopech began the season on the injured list due to forearm inflammation, but a right shoulder impingement has extended his absence by a couple of months. It's unclear how long the Dodgers plan on keeping the 29-year-old in the minors, but once active, Kopech should play an important role in a Dodgers bullpen that's been decimated by injuries this year.