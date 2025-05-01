The Dodgers transferred Kopech (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Kopech landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to forearm inflammation, and his recovery has been extended by a right shoulder impingement. He has built up to throwing 30 pitches during bullpen sessions but is still likely to miss another several weeks, as he has yet to begin a rehab assignment. He'll be joined on the 60-day IL by Blake Treinen (forearm) to 40-man spots for new additions J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Loutos.