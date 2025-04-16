Kopech (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

The bullpen was Kopech's second since he had his throwing program stalled in late March. The veteran reliever has recently stated that he "feels good" as he ramps up toward a return from the right shoulder injury that has kept him from seeing any game action so far this season. Kopech will presumably need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated off the IL, and when he eventually rejoins the Dodgers' big-league bullpen, he could be eased back into action considering the amount of time he has missed.