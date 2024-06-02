Kopech (1-5) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.

Kopech entered the game in the 10th inning with the game tied at three. He intentionally walked the first batter he faced to put a pair of runners on base before throwing a wild pitch and allowing an infield single to take the loss. Kopech has had an inconsistent season, though he did turn in scoreless efforts in eight of his nine appearances in May. The White Sox haven't converted a save since May 15, but he should be considered the team's primary closer for the time being.