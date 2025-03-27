Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kopech (shoulder) is "sort of in a holding pattern" with his throwing, per MLB.com.

Kopech is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and will open the campaign on the injured list. He had been throwing bullpen sessions as of early March, but given Roberts' comments, it's unclear what the righty reliever's throwing program looks like at the moment. Kopech notched six regular-season saves for Los Angeles after being acquired from the White Sox in late July last year, but he's been slated for a setup role when healthy this season with newcomer Tanner Scott expected to work as the Dodgers' primary closer.