Kopech (forearm) was moved to the 15-day injured list Monday.
Kopech has been dealing with right forearm inflammation since the offseason and it'll force him to begin the 2025 season on the injured list. He's progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, but the team has yet to provide an update on when he'll advance to facing live hitters.
