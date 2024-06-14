Kopech (2-6) blew a save but earned the win over the Mariners on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over one inning.

Kopech was summoned in the ninth inning to try to protect a one-run Chicago lead but served up a one-out, game-tying solo shot to Julio Rodriguez. To his credit, Kopech bounced back to retire the next two batters and send the game to extra frames, and he was credited with a win as a result of the White Sox pushing past a run in the 10th. Kopech hasn't been very effective in a closing role for Chicago -- he hasn't notched a save since May 15 and is just 5-for-9 in save opportunities this season. He has a 4.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 29.1 innings, though his 13.2 K/9 is characteristic of what most teams look for from a closer.