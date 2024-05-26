Kopech (1-4) blew the save and took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning as the White Sox fell 5-3 to the Orioles. He struck out one.

Chicago rolled into the eighth inning with a 3-0 lead, but after Jordan Leasure served up a two-run homer to Ryan O'Hearn, Kopech got the call and threw more gas on the fire, getting taken deep himself by Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg. Kopech has been tagged for five home runs in 23.2 innings this season, fueling a 4.18 ERA, and his issues keeping the ball in the park have followed him to the bullpen. He'll continue to get the majority of the save chances for the White Sox, but his reliability as a high-leverage reliever is still in question.