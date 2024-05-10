Kopech earned a save against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.
Kopech's save against Tampa Bay on Wednesday was relatively stress-free, as he entered with a three-run lead. That wasn't the case Thursday -- Kopech was asked to put out a fire in the bottom of the eighth frame after Cleveland slugged back-to-back homers to get to within a run. The right-hander retired David Fry in that inning to quell Cleveland's momentum, then worked around a one-out single in the ninth to finish off the save. The White Sox are among the worst teams in the majors this season, so Kopech may not have as many save opportunities as closers on contenders, but he's emerged the Chicago's clear go-to ninth-inning option with a save in consecutive contests.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Notches third save•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Picks up first win•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Shaky in eighth-inning appearance•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Gets back on track•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes loss, blown save vs. Royals•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Earns six-out save•