Kopech earned a save against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.

Kopech's save against Tampa Bay on Wednesday was relatively stress-free, as he entered with a three-run lead. That wasn't the case Thursday -- Kopech was asked to put out a fire in the bottom of the eighth frame after Cleveland slugged back-to-back homers to get to within a run. The right-hander retired David Fry in that inning to quell Cleveland's momentum, then worked around a one-out single in the ninth to finish off the save. The White Sox are among the worst teams in the majors this season, so Kopech may not have as many save opportunities as closers on contenders, but he's emerged the Chicago's clear go-to ninth-inning option with a save in consecutive contests.