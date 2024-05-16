Kopech walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Nationals.

After working a scoreless frame in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader in a non-save situation, Kopech was called upon again and labored through 33 pitches (20 strikes) before finally getting the job done. The last time the right-hander pitched on back-to-back days, he got the next four days off, so Kopech could be unavailable at least until the weekend. Through 19 appearances this season, he sports a 3.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB through 21.2 innings.