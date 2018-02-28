Adolfo (elbow) could be utilized as a pinch hitter or out of the DH spot within the next week during spring games, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Rick Renteria stated that Adolfo is "ready to take some at-bats for us" and that he "feels very good" which is obviously a positive sign following his UCL injury last week. It seems likely that the team will give Adolfo a chance to play through the elbow ailment but could potentially shut him down for Tommy John surgery if necessary. As previously stated by James Fegan of The Athletic, the club is open to trying him out as a designated hitter in the minors this season but ultimately Chicago wants him at full health heading into 2019 and beyond, which will leave a possibility of the procedure on the table throughout the beginning of this season.