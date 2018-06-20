White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Throws second sim game
Gonzalez (shoulder) threw a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez will be reassessed Wednesday to determine if he's close to starting a rehabilitation assignment.
