White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Experiencing shoulder discomfort
Gonzalez has been experiencing discomfort in his injured shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez hasn't pitched since mid-April while dealing with rotator cuff inflammation. He appeared to be nearing a return after throwing three innings in a rehab start Sunday but will now likely be delayed. It's not yet clear how significant the setback is.
