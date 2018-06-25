White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Makes first rehab start
Gonzalez (shoulder) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over three innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Gonzalez tossed 37 pitches (26 strikes) in his first rehabilitation assignment. The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to make another two or three starts while rehabbing with the Knights.
