White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez: Will begin rehab assignment Sunday
Gonzalez (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Gonzalez recently threw a pair of simulated games and is set to pitch around three innings during his upcoming minor-league outing. The right-hander is expected to require a couple rehab games, as the White Sox will likely have him stretch his arm back out before returning to the fold in Chicago.
