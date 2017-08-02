White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Tires in sixth inning
Pelfrey (3-9) allowed six runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Pelfrey has gone seven consecutive starts without a win, posting a 6.80 ERA and failing to last six innings in any of those starts. He's allowed 10 home runs over the last 33.1 innings as a starter. Those are pretty ugly numbers, and the organization's young prospects can't do much worse. Now that the White Sox have made a hard pivot to 2018, guys like Pelfrey have a short shelf life. If he makes his next scheduled start, Pelfrey will be on the bump Sunday on the road against Boston.
