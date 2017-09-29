Pelfrey will start Friday's game against the Indians, William Kosileski of MLB.com reports.

Pelfrey will reenter the rotation for the the first time since Sept. 7, effectively taking the spot of Lucas Giolito, who was shut down for the season due to workload concerns. Given that he's tossed more than 2.1 innings in any of his last four appearances out of the bullpen, Pelfrey's pitch count could be capped Friday, but even if that's not the case, the veteran right-hander isn't a good bet to deliver much value as a streaming option or as a DFS play. He's holding down a 5.52 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 117.1 frames on the campaign.