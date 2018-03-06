Mike Pelfrey: Retires from baseball
Pelfrey has retired and will join Newman University as an assistant baseball coach in 2018, Wayne Cavidi of NCAA.com reports.
The retirement brings and end to Pelfrey's 12-year major-league career. He recorded a 4.68 ERA in 1,476.1 innings and posted a 68-103 record.
