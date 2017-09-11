White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Heading back to bullpen
Pelfrey will return to the bullpen this week with the White Sox naming Dylan Covey as their starter for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After Carlos Rodon was surprisingly shut down for the season last week due to left shoulder inflammation, Pelfrey was called upon to make a spot start in his stead and didn't offer much to write home about, surrendering seven runs on eight hits (including three home runs) and three walks over four innings in a loss to the Indians. Since the 33-year-old is set to become a free agent this winter and doesn't factor into the White Sox's long-term plans, the team will instead see if the less experienced, but higher-ceiling Covey can offer an upgrade at the back end of the rotation. Expect any appearances Pelfrey makes over the final few weeks of the season to come as a mop-up man in long relief.
