Madrigal has been battling a minor hamstring issue for the past three weeks, but could return to the AZL this weekend, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

He has only logged three plate appearances as a pro, and now we know why. The middle infielder from Oregon State is considered to be the best pure hitter from the 2018 draft class, and also has impact speed on the bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories