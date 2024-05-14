DeJong is out of the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader against the Nationals on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will give way to Braden Shewmake at shortstop. DeJong will likely re-enter the lineup for the nightcap with a southpaw (Mitchell Parker) set to start for the Nationals.
