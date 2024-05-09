DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus the Rays.

DeJong accounted for half of Chicago's runs with his two-run blast to left field in the fifth inning. It was the second straight contest with a long ball for the veteran shortstop following a 16-game homerless drought. DeJong has multiple hits in three of his past four games and has gone 6-for-15 with four RBI, five runs and four extra-base hits over that stretch.