DeJong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Guardians.

DeJong smacked his sixth home run of the season, three of which have come in his last four games. He's performed well in addition to the long balls of late, as he has at least one hit in eight of his last ten starts, and he's also chipped in six RBI and nine runs scored in that span. DeJong has taken over as the White Sox's primary shortstop, and he should continue to get playing time so long as he keeps hitting well.