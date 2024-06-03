DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.

DeJong began the day with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and popped a leadoff homer three frames later. He went deep four times in a 12-game span through mid-May and has now gone yard twice in the last three games. DeJong has a 34.2 percent strikeout rate across 184 plate appearances this season, which will prevent consistent production, but he's hit .245 with a .766 OPS and six home runs since the start of May.