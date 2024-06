DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Friday against the Brewers.

DeJong led off the third inning with a solo home run, his eighth long ball of the season and first since May 20. In the 10 games since, he's hit just .182 with a 35.1 percent strikeout rate. Nevertheless, DeJong is locked into a near everyday role at shortstop and has maintained .202 ISO with a 103 wRC+ across 176 plate appearances on the campaign.