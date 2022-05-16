Lopez (back) made a pair of relief appearances during the White Sox's series with the Yankees over the weekend, striking out three over two scoreless frames while allowing one hit and walking none.
Lopez wasn't available for a few days after suffering from lower-back tightness during his prior relief appearance May 9 against the Guardians, but he looks to be back to full strength heading into the White Sox's eight-game week.
