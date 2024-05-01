Lopez (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Lopez struck out the side to begin his night en route to tying his season-high in strikeouts. He pitched well overall, but there was not much he could do with Atlanta not scoring until the eighth inning. His one costly mistake came in the third after allowing a two-run blast to Jorge Polanco and the Mariners would tack on a third run in the fourth, which proved to be the deciding run in the game. Tuesday was the first time Lopez had failed to pitch at least six innings and surrender more than a run. He's now given up a home run in back-to-back outings. Still, the 30-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular through the first month, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB in 30 innings. He currently lines up for a meeting with the Red Sox early next week.