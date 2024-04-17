Lopez (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out seven.

Lopez continued his excellent start to 2024, generating his third straight quality start and extending his scoreless inning streak to 12. The veteran righty has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta and fantasy managers who took a gamble on him after starting just one game in the past two seasons, delivering an 18:6 K:BB over 18.0 innings with merely one run allowed through three outings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Marlins on Monday.