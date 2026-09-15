Lopez (4-5) took the loss in Monday's 7-3 loss against the Cubs after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings. After the game, manager Walt Weiss stated that Lopez may be placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's clear that Lopez hasn't been himself since returning from the injured list after working through a bout of knee inflammation, and it appears as though Atlanta will place him on the shelf, which would end his 2026 regular season. Weiss noted after the game that the right-hander experience discomfort in his shoulder during Monday's start, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic, so expect a formal decision to come from the team Tuesday.