Lopez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across seven innings against Miami. He struck out six.

Lopez delivered another quality start Wednesday, exiting the contest with Atlanta ahead 3-1. However, Raisel Iglesias surrendered a pair of runs in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings, spoiling Lopez's chance at a third straight win. Lopez has been one of the more surprising stars of the 2024 campaign, owning a 0.72 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in four starts (25.0 innings). He's slated to make his next start in Seattle during a three-game series early next week.