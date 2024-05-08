Lopez came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The four free passes were a season high for Lopez, who tossed 54 of 91 pitches for strikes before exiting. The right-hander has failed to last six innings in either of his last two outings after beginning the season with four straight quality starts, but he still sports a 1.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 35.1 innings. He'll look to tighten things up in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cubs.