Lopez was lifted from Monday's start against the Cubs early due to back tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. He didn't factor into the decision after allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings.

Lopez was removed from the game firing 71 pitches, and he likely would've gone back out for the sixth had his back not become an issue. He'll be considered day-to-day leading up to his next outing, but the club expects him to be ready for his next start, per Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.