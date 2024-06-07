Lopez allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Washington on Thursday.
Lopez held the Nationals scoreless until the sixth inning, when CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas tagged him for back-to-back solo homers. Lopez looked like he could be on the ropes when the following two batters singled, but the right-handed hurler got out of the jam without another run scoring. That allowed him to register his seventh quality start in what has been a career-best campaign. Lopez ranks third among qualified starters with a 1.85 ERA through 63.1 innings on the season.
