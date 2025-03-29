Lopez came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander didn't display the same kind of dominance or efficiency he flashed in his breakout 2024 campaign and threw only 58 of 94 pitches for strikes in his season debut, before exiting with the score tied 3-3. On the bright side, Lopez's velocity didn't seem to be an issue -- he sat 94-96 mph with his fastball most of the night and topped out at 98.1 mph against Manny Machado in the third inning. Lopez is scheduled to face another tough opponent next week in a road clash with the Dodgers.