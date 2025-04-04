Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Lopez's right shoulder surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The operation is arthroscopic in nature, but the extent of the damage in Lopez's shoulder won't be known until the surgery is performed. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list and is likely out until the second half even in a best-case scenario.
More News
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Sent to 60-day IL•
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Slated for surgery•
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Goes on IL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Cleared to make next start•
-
Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Decreased velocity Friday•