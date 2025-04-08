Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lopez underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be shut down for 12 weeks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The surgery was termed as a "clean-up" procedure by manager Brian Snitker. Lopez will be reevaluated after the 12 weeks, and the hope is the right-hander will be able to pitch again late in the season. The good news for Atlanta is that Spencer Strider (elbow) is nearing a return to the rotation, as he's scheduled to make his final rehab start later this week.

More News