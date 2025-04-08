Lopez underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be shut down for 12 weeks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The surgery was termed as a "clean-up" procedure by manager Brian Snitker. Lopez will be reevaluated after the 12 weeks, and the hope is the right-hander will be able to pitch again late in the season. The good news for Atlanta is that Spencer Strider (elbow) is nearing a return to the rotation, as he's scheduled to make his final rehab start later this week.