Lopez allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus San Diego in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader.

Lopez exited his previous start against the Cubs early due to back tightness, but the issue didn't seem to bother him Monday. The right-hander tossed 83 pitches and left in line for the win before Atlanta's bullpen crumbled late in the contest. Lopez earned his fourth quality start of the campaign but actually saw his ERA rise from 1.34 to 1.54, highlight how great he's been this season. Monday was just the second time through eight outings that he's given up more than one earned run.