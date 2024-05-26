Lopez (2-2) took the loss Saturday in Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over just 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It's the right-hander's shortest outing of the season and also the fewest pitches (70) he's thrown in a start this year. Lopez did labor a bit in the third and fourth frames, and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker elected to pull his starter after he yielded a two-out single in the fifth. The righty hasn't won a game since April 16 even as he still holds a 2.43 ERA over that stretch.