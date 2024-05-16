Lopez (back) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Padres in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander dealt with back tightness in his most recent start Monday against the Cubs and was lifted after five scoreless innings, but he's apparently feeling better two days later. Assuming he's able to make it out of his between-starts bullpen session without incident, Lopez shouldn't face any major workload restrictions when he toes the rubber Sunday. After spending most of the last two seasons as a reliever, Lopez has exceeded expectations with his move to a starting role in his first year in Atlanta, going 2-1 with a 1.34 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB in 40.1 innings through his first seven outings.