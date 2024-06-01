Lopez (3-2) yielded a run on four hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Athletics.
Lopez worked around some trouble throughout the contest and turned in one of his best starts of the year. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts with 16 whiffs, including nine with his slider. It was the first time he recorded more than five punchouts in a start since April 30. Lopez has produced six quality starts in 10 appearances, resulting in a 1.73 ERA through 57.1 frames. His next start is projected to be in Washington.
