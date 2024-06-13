Lopez (4-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Lopez allowed only three baserunners on the day, never more than one in an inning, and matching a season-high with eight strikeouts. Lopez has made a habit this year of tossing gems, collecting his eighth quality start while never allowing more than three runs in an outing and allowing two runs or less for the 11th time in 12 starts this season. Lopez will carry a league-leading 1.69 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to take place early next week when the Tigers pay a visit to Atlanta for a three-game set.