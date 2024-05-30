Lopez won't start Thursday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Lopez pitched on four days of rest for the first time all season Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings -- his shortest start of the season. Rather than sending him to the mound after a traditional four-day rest period again, Atlanta will push his next start back and give the ball to Ray Kerr to close out its current series against Washington. The team hasn't yet announced when Lopez's next start will come, though it's possible he simply moves back a day to start Friday's series opener against the Athletics.