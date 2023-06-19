Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gonzalez has dealt with the injury for nearly a week and the White Sox finally decided to put him on the IL. He'll be eligible to return on June 28, although it's unclear at this time whether he will be ready by then. Zach Remillard is starting at second base Monday and the White Sox also called up Jose Rodriguez.