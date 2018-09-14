White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out again Friday
Castillo is not starting Friday against Baltimore.
After a stretch in which he started seven of eight games, Castillo heads to the bench for the second game in a row, with Omar Narvaez again starting. Castillo is under contract for next season, so he's unlikely to see his playing time down the stretch completely collapse like it does for some veterans on rebuilding teams.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Day off Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Claiming starting role•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Needs more at-bats•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Makes third consecutive start•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Will start Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Returns to White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...