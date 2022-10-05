site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Grandal isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a run Tuesday against Minnesota and will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Carlos Perez will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
